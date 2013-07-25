FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McKesson raises forecast, dividend payments
July 25, 2013 / 9:49 PM / in 4 years

McKesson raises forecast, dividend payments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson Corp , which has been dealing with activist investors seeking to replace some of its board members, on Thursday reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit.

It also raised its full-year earnings forecast and increased dividend payments in moves that may help to placate shareholders leaning toward backing efforts to remove current directors.

The San Francisco-based company posted a net profit of $424 million, or $1.83 per share, for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $380 million or $1.58 per share a year ago.

Excluding items, such as acquisition-related costs and increased litigation reserves, McKesson earned $2.07 per share, easily topping analysts’ average expectations of $1.71, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

McKesson said it now expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations for fiscal 2014 of $8.05 to $8.35 per share, up from its previous forecast of $7.90 to $8.20 per share.

The company said its board authorized a 20 percent increase in quarterly dividend payments to shareholders to 24 cents per share.

Some McKesson shareholders have mounted a challenge to the current board over complaints about excessive executive compensation and the company’s unwillingness to split the roles of chief executive and chairman, both of which are held by John Hammergren.

Two prominent proxy advisory firms have recommended replacing between two and four existing board members at the July 31 annual shareholders meeting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
