FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McKesson fourth-quarter profit tops forecasts
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

McKesson fourth-quarter profit tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp on Monday said profit rose in the latest quarter, exceeding analyst expectations, thanks to strength in its distribution and technology solutions units.

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, the company posted net income of $371 million, up from $259 million in the year-earlier period. On a per share basis, net income from continuing operations rose to $1.56 from $1.11.

Excluding special items, earnings from continuing operations were $2.55 a share.

On that basis, analysts on average expected earnings of $2.40 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $38.14 billion, which was above Wall Street expectations of $35.86 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.