McKesson beats profit forecasts, but revenue lags

July 26 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson Corp on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings well above forecasts, although revenue came in below Wall Street expectations.

The company said it earned $380 million, or $1.58 per share, in the quarter. That compared with $286 million, or $1.13 per share, in the year earlier period.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.55 per share. Analysts, on average, expected $1.48 per share.

Company revenue rose 3 percent to $30.8 billion, missing Wall Street expectations of $31.1 billion.