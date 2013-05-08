FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-McKesson forecasts strong profit growth in fiscal 2014
May 8, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-McKesson forecasts strong profit growth in fiscal 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 3 to show analysts’ estimate for 2014 profit was $8.06 per share, not $7.21)

May 7 (Reuters) - Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, but forecast strong 2014 adjusted earnings as it expects its technology solutions business and the acquisition of smaller peer PSS World Medical to significantly contribute to growth.

The company expects an adjusted profit from continuing operations of $7.90 per share to $8.20 per share for fiscal 2014.

Analysts on average expect a profit of $8.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $259 million, or $ 1.10 per share, in the January-March quarter from $521 million, or $2.09, a year earlier.

The company said it agreed to sell its 49-percent equity investment in Mexico’s Nadro S.A. de C.V, and took a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $191 million related to the sale in the fourth quarter.

Excluding the charge and some other one-time items, profit was $1.45 per share. Analysts were expecting a profit of $2.30 per share.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $30.6 billion, lagging analysts’ average estimates of $32.01 billion.

Shares of the company were up 2 percent after the bell. They closed at $108.63 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

