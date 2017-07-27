FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 hours ago
McKesson quarterly profit falls 43 pct
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign
Cyber Risk
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Healthcare
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 4 hours ago

McKesson quarterly profit falls 43 pct

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 43 percent fall in quarterly profit due to slower increase in drug prices and intensifying competition.

Net income attributable to McKesson fell to $309 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter ended June 30, from $542 million, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $51.05 billion from $49.73 billion.

The company's shareholders on Wednesday voted against its executive pay policy, and said its compensation committee will conduct a thorough review of the current executive compensation plan. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.