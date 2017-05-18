FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct
May 18, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 3 months ago

Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.

Net income attributable to McKesson rose to $3.59 billion, or $16.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $431 million, or $1.88 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter earnings included a pre-tax net gain of $3.9 billion related to the creation of the Change Healthcare joint venture.

Revenue rose to $48.71 billion from $46.68 billion, the company said on Thursday.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

