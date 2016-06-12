FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

McKesson shares could rise 15 percent with cost savings -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Shares of McKesson Corp could rise more than 15 percent as the pharmaceutical distributor trims costs and gains new clients, according to a report in the financial publication Barron‘s.

McKesson plans to save about $300 million in part by eliminating some of its U.S. workforce, Barron’s reported.

Walmart is also exclusively using the company to procure generic pharmaceuticals in the U.S., it added.

McKesson’s network of approximately 4,600 independent pharmacies has grown its store base annually at about 15 percent since 2007.

The company is the second largest in specialty drugs, with a strength in drugs for cancer, Barron’s said, citing JP Morgan.

McKesson’s size also helps reduce the negative effects of fewer generic drugs coming to the market, the financial publication reported.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Chris Reese

