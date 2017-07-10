By Michael Erman
NEW YORK The International Brotherhood of
Teamsters urged McKesson Corp's shareholders to vote
against the company's executive pay practices and called for it
to appoint an independent chairman as the union criticized the
drug distributor for its role in the U.S. opioid drug epidemic.
McKesson Chief Executive John Hammergren was paid more than
$20 million for the year ended March 31, despite the company's
record $150 million settlement paid to resolve a U.S.
investigation into whether it failed to report suspicious orders
of addictive painkillers.
"Recent pay decisions ... send completely the wrong message
to shareholders, regulators, lawmakers and the public about
executive accountability," the Teamsters wrote in a letter to
other shareholders filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Monday.
The union did not disclose how many McKesson shares it owns,
but said it had substantial holdings in the company.
It asked shareholders to vote against a proposal to approve
executive compensation and for a proposal asking for an
independent chairman. The "say-on-pay" proposal is an advisory,
non-binding vote.
McKesson said in a statement the company has invested
millions into and enhanced its controlled substances monitoring
program.
It also filed slides defending its pay practices, noting
that Hammergren's pay had declined 27 percent over the past 4
years.
"McKesson and its shareholders have been well served during
John Hammergren’s service as both CEO and chairman of the
board," the company said.
McKesson's $150 million settlement with the U.S. Justice
Department earlier this year followed an earlier settlement with
the company over similar violations in 2008.
In addition to being McKesson investors, the Teamsters also
represent some of McKesson's workers.
