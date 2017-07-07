* Luxury carmaker to use funds to buy out Ron Dennis
By Yoruk Bahceli
LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - British luxury carmaker McLaren is
expected to make its debut in the international bond market this
week with a good chunk of the proceeds going towards buying
shares owned by its former chief executive, Ron Dennis.
The company, best known for its participation in the Formula
One racing series, is seeking to raise a total of
£525m-equivalent through sterling and US dollar notes.
The deal is reminiscent of peer Aston Martin, which issued
in both currencies in March.
Both McLaren tranches (rated B2/B) will be five-year
non-call two senior secured notes. Initial pricing thoughts on
the sterling tranche have been set at the low fives, while the
US dollar piece is indicated 75bp back from that.
"It's something we're looking at and probably going to
play," said a trader, pointing to the company's diversification
and position as a well-known brand. In addition to car
manufacturing and Formula One, the company is also a technology
and data solutions supplier.
"There are quite a few deals out there competing for
investor attention. But, with a name like this, you don't have
the problem of motivating people to come," said a banker close
to the deal.
The Aston Martin notes (B3/B-) provide the best pricing
reference points. It raised £550m-equivalent through 5NC2 notes
split between a £230m portion at 5.75% and a US$400m tranche at
6.5%.
The notes have traded well since, with the sterling bid at
104.49 to yield 4.44% and the dollar at 103.52 or 5.45%,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Although the McLaren name is capturing investors' attention some
of the company's credit metrics could give food for thought.
The "need for heavy spending on new model development
significantly depresses profitability", according to a recent
research note from S&P.
In addition, McLaren's financial risk profile "is
constrained by its very highly leveraged capital structure",
said the rating agency. The bond will more than double financial
debt to £525m.
And while the group reported revenues of £898m and Ebitda of
£148m in 2016, S&P reckons the latter was "near zero" after
taking into account £112m of capitalised development costs and
foreign exchange loss estimates. Free operating cashflow was
negative at around £35m.
"I think this is a challenge as you're dealing with a
company that is nowhere near free cashflow positive. McLaren is
spending as much in capex as it is generating in Ebitda. That's
one where you're staring at a negative free cashflow story where
there's no way out other than improving sales, which isn't
always easy," said an investor.
"There's also the Formula One side, which is fine for now
because they have contracts until 2020, but you've got to think
that the brand will be affected by their performance."
STRUGGLING
McLaren's Formula One team has struggled in recent years and
not won a race since 2012. Going into last weekend's Austrian
Grand Prix, the team was last in the constructors' championship.
About £200m of the bond proceeds will be used to buy out
Dennis's shares in McLaren Automotive and McLaren Technology
Group, the two units that make up the company, though they are
being merged into a new holding company, McLaren Group.
Dennis, who has been with McLaren for 37 years, agreed to
sell his shares in both entities at the end of June after being
ousted as chief executive in November, when McLaren's majority
shareholders put him on "gardening leave".
He will receive a further £75m as deferred consideration,
with half paid in December and the rest in August 2019. Proceeds
will also be used to repay all of McLaren's £238m of outstanding
bank debt.
The European leg of the roadshow ends on Friday. The deal is
being marketed in the US until Wednesday.
JP Morgan, which also led Aston Martin's trade, is sole
global coordinator and physical bookrunner, with HSBC as joint
bookrunner. Barclays and Santander are co-managers.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Sudip Roy, Matthew
Davies)