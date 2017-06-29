LONDON, June 29 Luxury sports car maker McLaren
Automotive said on Thursday it was important for the UK to
continue to influence European Union car industry regulations
after Brexit, which in some cases help smaller manufacturers by
easing stringent rules on emissions.
"We are specifically looking for the UK to continue to
influence the regulatory environment of not just the European
Union but other markets outside the EU," said Chief Financial
Officer Paul Buddin.
The firm is undergoing a major expansion programme and
announced a 70 percent rise in pre-tax profits on Thursday.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Alistair Smout)