a year ago
Apple eyes British supercar maker McLaren - FT
#Funds News
September 21, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Apple eyes British supercar maker McLaren - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has approached British Formula One team owner McLaren Technology Group for a strategic investment or a potential buyout, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The loss-making automotive group could be valued at between 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) and 1.5 billion pounds, the newspaper reported. (on.ft.com/2cUU1ax)

Apple and McLaren could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 0.7714 pounds) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

