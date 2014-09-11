FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-M&C Saatchi first-half headline pretax profit up 17 pct
#Advertising/Marketing
September 11, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-M&C Saatchi first-half headline pretax profit up 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - M&C Saatchi Plc

* Interim dividend 1.4 pence per share

* UK: revenues up 17 pct, with CRM and mobile continuing to excel

* Like-For-Like revenues increased 11 pct and we returned a headline operating margin of 9.7 pct, up from 8.5 pct in 2013

* H1 headline profit before tax advanced 17 pct to 8.5 mln stg and headline net earnings rose 23 pct

* Results for six months showed continued revenue momentum and excellent earnings growth; give us confidence for a successful full year outcome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

