M&C Saatchi profit rises on new contract wins
September 20, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

M&C Saatchi profit rises on new contract wins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Advertising agency M&C Saatchi reported a 13 percent rise in half-year profit propped up by business from new clients.

January-June pretax profit rose to 8.7 million pounds ($14.11 million) from 7.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to 82.8 million pounds.

M&C Saatchi, whose clients include Google Inc, Twitter, O2 and Etihad Airways, said revenue from the UK - its largest market, increased 16 percent with its mobile services doing particularly well.

The agency, founded in 1995 by brothers Maurice and Charles Saatchi after they exited the board of Saatchi & Saatchi, raised its interim dividend to 1.10 pence per share from 1 pence a year earlier.

M&C Saatchi’s shares closed at 160 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday. They have risen 37 percent this year.

