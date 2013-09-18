FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&C Saatchi profit rises 6 percent on new business wins
September 18, 2013

M&C Saatchi profit rises 6 percent on new business wins

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Advertising agency M&C Saatchi Plc’s profit for the first half rose 6 percent due to new business wins.

London-based M&C Saatchi’s headline pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 9.3 million pounds ($14.79 million) from 8.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue increased 5 percent to 87.1 million pounds. Sales in the UK - the company’s largest market - rose 8 percent to 39.1 million pounds.

The company said it is confident that it will continue to make progress in 2013 and beyond.

