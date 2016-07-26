Mapletree Commercial Trust to raise $775 mln in new unit offering -IFR

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT), a Singapore-focused Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), plans to raise up to $775 million to fund a previously announced purchase of a business park, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the deal.

MCT, which owns office and retail real estate in Singapore, plans to issue 364.9 million new units at an indicative price range of S$1.41 to S$1.45 each in a private placement, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The trust will also offer 362.8 million new units to holders of existing units at a price of S$1.39 to S$1.43 each in a preferential offering, putting the combined deals at S$1.05 billion ($775 million).

MCT didn't immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment on the capital raising.

The trust said on July 5 it planned to buy the office and business park components of Mapletree Business City in a deal valued at about S$1.78 billion.