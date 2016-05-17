FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue 1st and 2nd series unsecured investment corporation bonds
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue 1st and 2nd series unsecured investment corporation bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - MCUBS MidCity Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue first series and second series investment corporation bonds, worth up to 1.5 billion yen respectively with subscription date on May 17 and payment date on May 23

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date May 21, 2021 and coupon rate 0.340 pct per annum for the first series and 0.810 pct per annum for the second series

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds to be used to pay back loans

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7lxBPx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.