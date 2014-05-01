FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's MCX says CEO resigned
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 1, 2014 / 8:13 AM / 3 years ago

India's MCX says CEO resigned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) on Thursday said Managing Director and Chief Executive Manoj Vaish has resigned after just three months in office citing health reasons.

Vaish, who took charge on Feb. 1, resigned from both posts and will work with the exchange’s board to ensure a smooth transition to his successor, MCX said in a statement.

MCX’s largest shareholder, Financial Technologies (India) Ltd, is in the process of selling its 26 percent stake after the commodities regulator last year ruled MCX was not “fit and proper” to run a bourse. (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.