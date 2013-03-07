FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYSE Euronext calls off up to $46 mln share sale in India's MCX-sources
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 4:45 AM / in 5 years

NYSE Euronext calls off up to $46 mln share sale in India's MCX-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - NYSE Euronext has called off its plan to raise up to $46 million by selling its 4.8 percent stake in Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) , two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Thursday.

The deal to sell the transatlantic exchange operator’s 2.44 million shares in India’s largest commodity bourse to institutional investors was launched late on Wednesday and was expected to be executed in stock markets on Thursday morning.

The transaction has been called off for now due to poor investor response to the pricing of the share sale, one of the sources said. Both sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

NYSE Euronext had said last month it would shed its stake in Mumbai-based MCX.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
