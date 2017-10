MUMBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - MCX-SX, India’s new stock exchange, will begin trading of cash equities and equities derivatives on Feb. 11, according to a statement on Monday.

MCX-SX has been gearing up to launch equities trading since last year, and will compete against more established rivals BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)