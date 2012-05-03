FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MDC Holdings swings to profit on higher sales, dip in costs
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-MDC Holdings swings to profit on higher sales, dip in costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.04 vs est loss/shr $0.16

* Q1 home sale rev up 13 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - Homebuilder MDC Holdings Inc posted its first quarterly profit in two years, beating analysts’ expectations, due to lower costs and an increase in home sale revenue.

New orders during the quarter rose 51 percent to 1,063 homes, pushing up order backlog to 1,487 homes, the company said.

For the first quarter, MDC reported a net income of $2.3 million, or 4 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 16 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It had a net loss of $19.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.

Home sale revenue rose 13 percent to $184.7 million in the quarter.

The company, which also provides mortgage financing, insurance and title services, said selling, general and administrative expenses fell 28 percent to 34.1 million.

MDC shares closed at $28.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained about 17 percent in value since MDC reported its fourth-quarter results in February.

