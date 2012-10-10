Russia's MDMG London IPO order books covered-sources

MOSCOW/LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Order books are covered on the $300 million London listing of Russia’s MD Medical Group (MDMG), according to three sources close to the deal.

The offering includes $150 million of global depositary receipts (GDRs) to raise money to fund the expansion of the company’s clinic and hospital network, as well as £148 million of existing shares being sold by MD Medical Holding Limited.

There is also a 15 percent over-allotment option which could take the total deal size to $343 million, valuing the company at as much as $995 million.

It is one of three Russian companies currently undertaking London listings, with mobile operator MegaFon on Tuesday announcing its plans to float in London, and lender Promsvyabank due to close its order books next week.

MDMG is offering its GDRs at $11.25 to $13.50 each and order books are due to close on Thursday.