FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's MDMG narrows IPO price range-sources
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 11, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Russia's MDMG narrows IPO price range-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russian private healthcare provider MD Medical Group narrowed the price range for its London share sale to between $11.50 and $12.50 per global depositary receipt from an earlier $11.25 to $13.50, two sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

The company had expected the total size of the offering of new and existing GDRs to be between $295 million and $343 million, including an over-allotment option.

Order books on the offering, which includes both new and existing shares, are fully covered, three sources close to the deal told Reuters this week.

The offering includes $150 million of new GDRs to raise money to fund the expansion of the company’s clinic and hospital network, as well as existing shares being sold by its main shareholder, MD Medical Holding Limited.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.