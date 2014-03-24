FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MDU Resources eyes more interest for Bakken gas pipeline
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

MDU Resources eyes more interest for Bakken gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS, March 24 (Reuters) - MDU Resources Group Inc is looking for more natural gas producers to sign up to use capacity on a planned $650 million pipeline that would transport the fuel through North Dakota to Minnesota, the company’s chief executive said on Monday.

The company in January launched a 120-day period for prospective customers of the pipeline to sign supply agreements to transport natural gas.

“We’re encouraged by the reaction of the marketplace, but I’d be getting ahead of myself if I said we’re ready to build” the pipeline, Dave Goodin, MDU’s chief executive, said during an interview at the Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans. “We need some binding commitments.” (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.