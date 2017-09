Aug 21 (Reuters) - MDxHealth Sa :

* Revenue increased 21 pct to $4.8 million in H1 2014 over $4 million in H1 2013

* ConfirmMDx case volume increased 129 pct, with 5,500 patients tested in H1 2014 compared to 2,400 patients tested in H1 2013