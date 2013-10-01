FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
October 1, 2013 / 6:28 AM / in 4 years

MDxHealth expands U.S. insurance cover for cancer test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Belgium-based cancer testing company MDxHealth said on Tuesday it had signed deal with two U.S. health insurers to expand coverage of its ConfirmMDx prostate cancer diagnosis by more than 50 million people.

MDxHealth said in a statement that it had signed agreements with FedMed, Inc., with 40 million members, and America’s Choice Provider Network, Inc., with 11 million members.

The new agreements mean that some 130 million people now have possible access to ConfirmMDx via their health insurance providers.

ConfirmMDx, MDxHealth’s first commercial product, aims to distinguish patients with a true-negative biopsy from those who may have undetected cancer.

Currently, repeat biopsies are carried out, many on cancer-free men. ConfirmMDx is designed to help urologists identify truly cancer-free men and allow them to avoid potentially a costly repeat biopsies. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

