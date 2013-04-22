FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MDxHealth says U.S. meeting confirms test strength
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 22, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

MDxHealth says U.S. meeting confirms test strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech company MDxHealth said on Monday two presentations set to be delivered at a leading U.S. convention would confirm that its prostate cancer test helps urologists rule out unnecessary repeat biopsies.

The molecular diagnostic company, which develops tests for cancer, said two presentations would be made supporting its ConfirmMDx test at the American Urology Association annual meeting on May 4-8.

ConfirmMDx, MDxHealth’s first commercial product, aims to distinguish patients with a true-negative biopsy from those who may have undetected cancer. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.