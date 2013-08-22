FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MDxHealth net loss widens as ramps up U.S. test launch
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 22, 2013 / 6:02 AM / in 4 years

MDxHealth net loss widens as ramps up U.S. test launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Belgium-based cancer testing company MDxHealth said on Thursday its revenue had risen but its net loss widened in the first half as the U.S. launch of its flagship prostate cancer test gathered pace.

The company did not give a specific outlook, but did say that operating costs would increase in the second half of 2013 due to the commercialisation of ConfirmMDx, which was launched in May 2012 and cleared by New York health regulators last month.

MDxHealth said in a statement that revenue in the first six months of this year, excluding government grants or subsidies, rose 51 percent year-on-year to 3.0 million euros ($4.0 million) and its net loss widened to 6.0 million euros from 4.3 million euros in the first half of 2012.

MDxHealth had 24.7 million in cash and equivalents at the end of June, swelled by a 18 million euro private placement in June. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.