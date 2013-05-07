FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDxHealth Q1 revenues rise by half as new test sales pick up
May 7, 2013

MDxHealth Q1 revenues rise by half as new test sales pick up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - Belgium-based cancer testing company MDxHealth said on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue rose by 51 percent to 1.1 million euros ($1.44 million) as sales of its flagship product gathered pace.

However, its net loss widened to 2.9 million euros from 1.9 million in the first quarter last year as it spent cash on sales and marketing of prostate cancer test ConfirmMDx, launched in May last year.

MDxHealth said it expected total revenue to grow significantly in the second quarter from the first and be be higher in 2013 than in 2012. ($1 = 0.7624 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

