MDxHealth sees more focus on cash collection after test takes off
November 4, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Belgian biopharmaceutical company MDxHealth forecast on Tuesday strong growth of volumes of its ConfirmMDx prostate cancer test, but said it could face delays in fee collection as the number of users increased.

The company, which has secured Medicare coverage for its test from November 3, said it was expecting strong volumes and revenue from the test for the rest of 2014 and into 2015, enabling it to allocate more resources toward reimbursement, billing and collection efforts.

“However, with growing adoption of the test by new prescribing urologists across the U.S., the company expects a growing number of new payors, thus also increasing the group of non-contracted, third party payors,” the company said.

“This could lead to continued delays in collections and revenue recognition among those payors specifically,” it continued.

The company, which reported a 78 percent increase in third-quarter revenue to $3.5 million, said it had signed up 430 potential payors, health insurers and intermediaries, at the of September and obtained payment from over 280, compared with 155 in the first half.

Cash and cash equivalents totalled $7.6 million at the end of September, with an average net cash burn in the first nine months of 2014 of slightly less than $1.9 million. The company made a net loss of $4.2 million in the third quarter. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
