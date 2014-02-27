BRIEF-MDxHealth full-year revenue up 28 pct

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - MDxHealth SA : * Q4 confirmmdx revenue increased from $0.4 million in 2012 to $1.2 million in

2013 * Confirmmdx case volume in Q4 2013 grew to more than 2,300 patients, compared

to approximately 660 patients tested in Q4 2012 * Q4 earnings per share, basic ($) -0.13 * Total revenues for full year increased 28% to $7.6 million, compared with

$5.9 million for prior year * Operating expenses for Q4 were $3.7 million, a decrease of 16% from $4.4

million in Q4 2012 * For fiscal year 2014, company expects a significant increase in confirmmdx

test volume