MDxHealth brain tumour test included in U.S. cancer guidelines
#Healthcare
October 16, 2013 / 6:03 AM / 4 years ago

MDxHealth brain tumour test included in U.S. cancer guidelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Belgian-based cancer testing company MDxHealth said on Wednesday that its brain tumour test PredictMDx had been included in the guidelines of the U.S. National Comprehensive Cancer Network, meaning it would be made available to more U.S. patients.

To be included in the network as well as being awarded a national reimbursement code by the America Medical Association cleared the way for comprehensive reimbursement of the test in the United States, MDxHealth said.

The PredictMDx test gives doctors better insight into whether certain types of treatment work with a patient or not. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

