FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MDxHealth signs U.S. marketing partnership for cancer test
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 29, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

MDxHealth signs U.S. marketing partnership for cancer test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 29 (Reuters) - Belgium-based cancer testing company MDxHealth said on Monday it had signed a partnership with Bostwick Laboratories Inc to market prostate cancer test ConfirmMDx in the United States.

MDxHealth, which secured U.S. approval for the test earlier this month, said the partnership would grant it access to one of the largest urology networks in the country.

Bostwick provides laboratory services specialising in the monitoring and diagnosis of cancer. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.