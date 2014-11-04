FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MDXHealth launches equity placement of up to 3.4 mln shares
November 4, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MDXHealth launches equity placement of up to 3.4 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - MDXhealth SA :

* MDXHealth launches equity placement

* Net proceeds of private placement will be used to support and scale-up MDXHealth’s U.S.-based managed care and related healthcare reimbursement efforts

* Launched offering of up to 3,425,000 new shares by means of a private placement with a group of institutional, qualified and professional investors in and outside Belgium

* Bookbuilding procedure will commence immediately and is expected to close on November 5

* Trading in MDXHealth shares on Euronext Brussels will be suspended throughout bookbuilding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
