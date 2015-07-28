Mead Johnson Nutrition to pay $12.03 mln to settle SEC FCPA charges

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. will pay $12.03 million to settle civil charges that it ran afoul of U.S. bribery laws after its China-based unit made improper payments to certain healthcare professionals at state-owned hospitals, U.S. regulators said Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the settlement with the company in an in-house court filing. The SEC said Mead Johnson violated the books and records requirements of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) because it failed to reflect the improper payments on its books or have an adequate system of internal accounting controls.