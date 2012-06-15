FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mead Johnson CEO to retire, COO to take over
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Mead Johnson CEO to retire, COO to take over

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co Chief Executive Steve Golsby plans to retire next year, the company said on Friday.

The maker of Enfamil products picked Chief Operating Officer Kasper Jakobsen as CEO-elect and appointed him to the board, effective immediately. He will continue as COO.

D.A. Davidson analyst Tim Ramey termed the succession plan as “orderly” and said the changes did not alter his investment thesis on the company. He has a “neutral” rating on the Mead’s shares.

“I do believe it is in safe hands,” Ramey said.

Jakobsen is a 14-year veteran of Mead Johnson. Before becoming COO, he managed the company’s operations in Asia, North America and Latin America.

Golsby, who plans to leave his position by the 2013 annual shareholder meeting, will help to execute the succession plan, Mead Johnson said in a statement.

The board was fully supportive of Golsby continuing as a director following his retirement, the company said. He had led the company during its 2009 spinoff from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.