China quality group says mistakes were made in report on Mead milk
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

China quality group says mistakes were made in report on Mead milk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - A consumer watchdog in China said on Wednesday that a testing centre had made mistakes in reporting that some of Mead Johnson’s baby formulas contained prohibited additives and expressed “deep regret” for the erroneous findings that led to a sharp fall in Mead’s stock .

“On this matter, I can only express my deep regret,” a representative of the policy research centre at the Hunan Province Credit-Building Association, surnamed Xia, told Reuters by telephone.

The Hunan Credit-Building Association had assigned the case to the Hunan Brands Reputation Investigation Centre, which commissioned the Hunan Agricultural University to conduct the inspection, Xia said.

“We sent the samples to the Hunan Agricultural University’s Food and Nutrition Examination Centre for inspection,” said Xia, who declined to give his full name due to the sensitivity of the matter. “They issued a preliminary report indicating that the milk powder contained vanillin compounds. But they later came forward to say that there were errors in their monitoring.”

Xia said the group is a civil society organisation and does not come under the jurisdiction of the government.

