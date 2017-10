July 26 (Reuters) - Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, maker of Enfamil baby formula, reported a higher second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strength in China and Latin America.

Mead Johnson said net income was $165.8 million, or 81 cents per share, up from $132.1 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.01 billion from $932 million.