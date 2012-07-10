Mead Johnson pouring $325 mln into Singapore facility

July 9 (Reuters) - Mead Johnson Nutrition Co broke ground on Monday on a US325 million facility in Singapore it will use to study pediatric nutrition and better serve the booming Asian market.

The investment is the biggest single capital outlay in the history of the company, which makes Enfamil baby formula.

The company said the move will create about 180 new jobs over the next two years. It is scheduled for completion in 2014.

“This facility will certainly serve the local markets and address Asian nutritional needs and preferences, but the impact of the work done at the Mead Johnson Pediatric Nutrition Institute here has the potential to be felt far beyond the borders of Singapore,” said Mead Johnson Chief Executive Stephen Golsby.

The building project will include a manufacturing plant, a research and development center and a regional office.