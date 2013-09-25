FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia to limit meat imports from 10 Brazilian suppliers
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 25, 2013 / 8:37 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia to limit meat imports from 10 Brazilian suppliers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds names of Brazilian meat packers, SAO PAULO to dateline)

MOSCOW/SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russia will limit beef and pork imports from 10 Brazilian suppliers starting on Oct. 2, its veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) said on Wednesday, citing an unspecified breach of rules.

Russia, one of Brazil’s largest meat export markets, had expected to buy more meat from the South American country after Moscow banned imports from most U.S., Canadian and Mexican suppliers over feed additive fears.

The veterinary service, known in Russia as Rosselkhoznadzor, said in a statement that the temporary measure for 10 Brazilian meats plants would be imposed after an inspection revealed a breach of the rules, which VPSS did not describe.

Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry later said on Wednesday that Russian authorities suspended shipments from JBS six plants , two units of local meat packer Minerva, one unit of Brazil’s Marfrig and one from Pamplona.

A spokesman for JBS, the world’s biggest producer of beef, said sales would not be affected because it would reroute beef bound to Russia from other plants.

The Russian agency did not identify the Brazilian suppliers.

Russia imported 616,100 tonnes of red meat worth $2.4 billion from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States in the first seven months of 2013, according to official customs data. (Reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Dale Hudson and Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.