April 16, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

Russia Mechel says VTB extends $462 mln credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian coking coal and steel producer Mechel said on Monday that state-owned VTB Bank has agreed to extend a 13.6 billion rouble ($462 million) credit facility by three years until 2015.

The funds were used to finance current operations.

“Extension of these facilities by three years also shows the great trust one of Russia’s leading banks has for our company as a reliable partner and a high-quality borrower,” chief financial officer Stanislav Ploschenko said in a statement.

Mechel saw its total debt hit $9.5 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Last month, the company said it has entered into talks with banks to waive debt covenants after prices for its products declined.

Reporting By Alfred Kueppers

