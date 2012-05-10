FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Mechel 2011 net profit up 10.8 pct
#Basic Materials
May 10, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Mechel 2011 net profit up 10.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel said on Thursday that its 2011 net profit reached $727.9 million, up 10.8 percent from the year-earlier period thanks to higher profits at its mining unit.

Revenues last year were $12.55 billion, up 28.7 percent from 2010, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $2.39 billion, up 18.7 percent.

As of Dec. 31, the company’s 2011 total debt was $9.9 billion. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
