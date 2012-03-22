UPDATE 3-Russia probes mine licences at key Mechel asset

* Shares fall by 6.8 pct in New York

* Analyst says too early to tell if licences at risk

* Russia’s leading coking coal producer under investigation

By Alfred Kueppers

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest coking coal producer, Mechel, could lose mining licences for one of its key assets after the Natural Resources ministry said it was investigating possible operating violations.

The ministry said on Thursday an audit at the Yakutugol facility between 2009-2011 showed possible licence breaches related to output volumes and environmental codes.

Investors sold on the news, and at 1658 GMT the shares were down 6.8 percent in New York at $9.72.

Yakutugol mined about 28 percent of Mechel’s total coal output last year.

The findings of the investigation were being collated before being sent to Yakutugol and possibly the licensing commission, the ministry said.

“The question of forwarding the designated material to the commission for terminating the right to use mineral resources (will be) examined,” the ministry said in a statement.

Corporations doing business in Russia frequently face government reviews of production licences, although the grounds for scrutiny are often unclear.

Anglo-Russian joint venture TNK-BP was threatened with the loss of its licence to the Kovykta gas field while its shareholders were locked in a protracted dispute.

It ultimately lost the licence, which was acquired by Gazprom last year.

Mechel said it would cooperate with the investigation.

“We believe it is possible to fulfil the requirements of the regulators at Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry,” the company said in an emailed statement.

“We always pay special attention to complying with licence obligations.”

Mechel acquired full control of the asset in Russia’s Yakutia (Sakha Republic) in 2007, and it is a key part of the company’s growth strategy.

It produced 7.8 million tonnes of raw coal in 2011, of which 4.7 million tonnes were coking coal.

By 2015, Mechel wants to produce 10.7 million tonnes of raw coal at Yakutugol, with coking coal accounting for 5.5 million tonnes.

Overall, Mechel mined 27.6 million tonnes of coal last year, with coking coal concentrate production at 12.5 million tonnes.

Boris Krasnojenov, an analyst with Moscow’s Renaissance Capital, said that such inspections are routine in the Russian coal sector and it was too early to say whether Mechel’s licences are under threat.

“They are mentioning some licences but no numbers, no specific facts,” he said.

“Even if they find some violations, Mechel should be granted some time to present their side of the story.”