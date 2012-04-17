FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel says has 6 months to comply on licences
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Mechel says has 6 months to comply on licences

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest coking coal producer, Mechel, said on Tuesday it had six months to resolve mining licence violations at three properties belonging to its Yakutugol subsidiary following a government investigation.

“Yakutugol is working to resolve the violations within the designated time frame,” a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

“The issue of removing the licences cannot be examined until the time period expires.”

She added the company had received a written statement from the ministry describing how it could resolve the violations.

Corporations doing business in Russia frequently face government reviews of production licences, although the grounds for scrutiny are often unclear.

The ministry said in a statement Mechel’s violations relate to production volumes, technical mining issues and other matters.

Earlier, sources told Russia’s Kommersant newspaper that the natural resources ministry had recommended the Rosnedra licencing agency withdraw three licences because of ongoing violations.

Rosnedra will meet within the next two weeks to decide on whether it agrees with the ministry’s findings, the sources added.

In March, the natural resources ministry said an audit at the Yakutugol facility between 2009-2011 showed possible licence breaches related to output volumes and environmental codes.

When the story broke on March 22, Mechel’s shares lost 3.0 percent of their value, closing at $9.83 per share in New York.

They closed at $9.14 on Monday, down a further 7.0 percent. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.