UPDATE 1-Russian coal firm Mechel renegotiates debt covenants

* Does not give details on new terms

* Analyst says net debt/EBITDA ratio is 5.5 this year (Adds analyst comments, share price)

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel has reached an agreement with lenders on new debt covenants on its loans, it said on Friday, the second time in as many years it has been forced to renegotiate borrowing terms.

“Lenders confirmed their agreement to waivers on a number of credit facilities ... including a significant structural change to financial covenants,” the company said in a statement.

Analysts had earlier cited a report by DebtWire that Mechel renegotiated the covenants on a $2 billion syndicated loan, increasing the net debt/EBITDA ratio to 5.5 for 2012, 4.4 for 2013 and 3.75 for 2014.

“The news is very positive for Mechel and was a long-awaited event for the market,” Uralsib analyst Dmitry Smolin said.

“We note that with new debt covenants Mechel is unlikely to have any difficulties with financial discipline over the next two to three years (based on our financial model).”

Mechel’s New York-listed shares were up 0.2 percent at $8.96 at 1357 GMT. The stock has taken a battering amid the company’s debt woes, falling nearly 70 percent over the past year.

Burgeoning debt forced the company to renegotiate covenants with lenders last year when banks agreed to raise the net debt/EBITDA ratio to 3.5 from 3.0.

In March it said it had entered into talks with banks to renegotiate these agreements once again because of weak market conditions.

The company, which had total debts of $9.5 billion as of Sept 30, has invested heavily in the $2.8 billion Elga coking coal mining and railway project in Russia’s remote Yakutia region, while also continuing an aggressive policy on acquisitions. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Greg Mahlich)