Mechel shuts Ukrainian steel mill until April

* Enterprise shut down with no orders - source

* DEMZ halted on scrap metal deficit - analyst

* Plant problems reflect Ukraine’s wider economic woes

By Lina Kushch and Alexei Anishchuk

DONETSK/MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Russian group Mechel has closed a steel plant until April 1 in Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich’s home town, weeks after he made the country’s overall stability a key issue in an election.

The Donetsk Electrometallurgical steelmaking plant (DEMZ), struggling in the global downturn, has no orders, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.

Analysts said production halts had been delayed ahead of the parliamentary election as Yanukovich’s ruling Party of the Regions sought to rally support in its eastern Ukraine heartland. Ukraine’s economy relies heavily on steel exports.

DEMZ has been idle for a week with 2,000 out of 2,700 workers sent on leave with reduced pay, said Nikolai Yushkin, deputy head of a local trade union committee.

The Kommersant business daily reported Mechel had halted operations at DEMZ, whose annual capacity is 1 million tonnes, because of weak markets and poor export demand.

A Mechel spokesman would not comment, while a spokeswoman for the plant said the company would make an announcement later.

Ukrainian steelmakers, whose output fell 7 percent in the first 10 months of the year, have an extra disadvantage in an oversupplied global market, say economists who consider the hryvnia overvalued.

Mechel, now battling net debt of $9.4 billion, bought DEMZ from Estar in 2011 for $537 million.

Hit by operating weakness, Mechel put DEMZ up for sale earlier this year as part of a drive to cut debt by raising around $4 billion through the sale of non-core assets. It has yet to make any major sales.

“The shutdown will unlikely affect Mechel’s financial results, which are largely driven by its key coal segment and its Chelyabinsk metallurgical mill,” Nomos Bank analyst Yuri Volov said.

Mechel, like many other Russian steelmakers, invested heavily to expand until the 2008 financial crisis hit steel demand and forced them to borrow to support operations.

The company posted a second-quarter net loss of $823 million because of sagging markets and foreign exchange losses. It made a $192 million net profit in the 2011 period. (Writing by Alexei Anishchuk and Olzhas Auyezov; Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kiev; Editing by Douglas Busvine)