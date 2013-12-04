Russia's Mechel gets covenant holidays on $1.8 bln VTB loans

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Russian miner Mechel said on Wednesday it had reached agreement with state bank VTB on covenant holidays on credit lines of $1.8 billion until the end of 2014.

The coal-to-steel group, saddled with debts of $9.6 billion, has been seeking a waiver of loan covenants and delays to repayments.

“We see and approve the potential of its current asset restructuring program and are willing to offer VTB’s support to Mechel,” VTB’s First Deputy President Yuri Soloviev was quoted as saying in Mechel’s statement.