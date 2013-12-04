FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel gets covenant holidays on $1.8 bln VTB loans
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Mechel gets covenant holidays on $1.8 bln VTB loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Russian miner Mechel said on Wednesday it had reached agreement with state bank VTB on covenant holidays on credit lines of $1.8 billion until the end of 2014.

The coal-to-steel group, saddled with debts of $9.6 billion, has been seeking a waiver of loan covenants and delays to repayments.

“We see and approve the potential of its current asset restructuring program and are willing to offer VTB’s support to Mechel,” VTB’s First Deputy President Yuri Soloviev was quoted as saying in Mechel’s statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.