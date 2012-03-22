FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 6 years

Russia's Mechel to cooperate with Yakutugol investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel said on Thursday it will cooperate with a Natural Resources Ministry investigation at Yakutugol, one of its major coal mining assets.

“We believe it is possible to fulfill the requirements of the regulators at Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry,” the company said in an emailed statement.

“We always pay special attention to comply with licence obligations.”

Earlier, the Ministry said it is investigating Mechel’s Yakutugol mines for possible violations of the terms of the production licences and that the miner could lose them following further legal steps. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

