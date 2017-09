Sept 3 (Reuters) - Mecom Group PLC : * Agreed the sale to Den Sydvestjyske Venstrepresse ApS of five local free weekly titles in southern part of Jutland, together with its 50 percent effective interest in each of Vesterhavsposten I/S and Syddanske Medier K/S * Total enterprise value of the sale is DKK90 million (E12.1 million) * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here