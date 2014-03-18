FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mecom revenue falls 11 pct to 807.9 million euros
#Financials
March 18, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Mecom revenue falls 11 pct to 807.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Mecom Group PLC : * FY advertising revenues down 21 percent to 287.8 million euros * FY total revenue down 11 percent to 807.9 million euros * FY continuing group adjusted earnings per share of 30.1 euro cents (2012: 24.3 euro cents) * Says given continuing pressure on revenue and cash costs of restructuring, no resumption of dividends in respect of FY 2014 * FY adjusted EBITDA of 87.9 million euros (2012: 87.5 million euros) * FY circulation revenue down 4 per cent to 391.3 million euros * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

