UPDATE 1-Mecom to conduct strategic review, CEO to step down

July 19 (Reuters) - European publishing group Mecom Plc said it would conduct a strategic review of its business, including potential asset disposals, and Chief Executive Tom Toumazis would step down in September.

Shares in the loss-making company rose as much as 7.5 percent on the London Stock Exchange. They were up nearly 4 percent at 55 pence at 1138 GMT.

Thursday’s announcement follows media reports that the company would undertake a strategic review.

Mecom sold its Edda Media unit in Norway to publisher A-pressen recently.

Toumazis would assist Executive Chairman Stephen Davidson until he steps down, Mecom said.