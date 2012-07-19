FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mecom to conduct strategic review, CEO to step down
#Financials
July 19, 2012 / 11:44 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mecom to conduct strategic review, CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Says would conduct strategic review of business

* Says CEO Tom Toumazis will step down in September

July 19 (Reuters) - European publishing group Mecom Plc said it would conduct a strategic review of its business, including potential asset disposals, and Chief Executive Tom Toumazis would step down in September.

Shares in the loss-making company rose as much as 7.5 percent on the London Stock Exchange. They were up nearly 4 percent at 55 pence at 1138 GMT.

Thursday’s announcement follows media reports that the company would undertake a strategic review.

Mecom sold its Edda Media unit in Norway to publisher A-pressen recently.

Toumazis would assist Executive Chairman Stephen Davidson until he steps down, Mecom said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
